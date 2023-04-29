PTI decides to continue talks with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to continue dialogues with the government over holding elections across the country on same day.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the party’s senior leadership. Shah Mahmood Queshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Senator Azam Swat, Ijaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, and others attended the meeting.

Read more: No deadlock in govt-PTI talks: Ishaq Dar

During the meeting, Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on the dialogue process with the government, while various proposals and future course of action also came under discussion.

The meeting also strongly condemned the overnight raid at the residence of party president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Know more: NA again rejects motion to release funds for Punjab, KP polls

Sources said that the leadership present in the meeting opined that the operation at Mr Elahi’s house could be a conspiracy to make PTI end the talks, but if the party called off dialogue, the government may get a chance in the Supreme Court.

Read also: ‘Supreme Court commits Contempt of Parliament’: Bilawal Bhutto

The members also suggested that there should not be too much delay in finalising to make the process fruitful, adding that if party’s proposal is not implemented, the dialogues can be called off.

In the meantime, the leadership expressed their opinion that talks with the government should be continued.