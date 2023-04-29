Court dismisses Dania Shah’s plea for ‘suspected murder’ FIR in Aamir Liaquat case

A plea to register a murder case on the death of Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been dismissed by an additional district and sessions judge. Hussain’s widow, Dania Shah, had sought registration of an FIR for “suspected murder” of her husband in June 2021.

Shah’s plea stated that Hussain was given Rs250 million by unknown persons in February of last year and she had obtained video footage of the transaction. Hussain was found dead at his Karachi residence on June 9, 2021, under mysterious circumstances.

The appeal mentioned that the late host had kept Rs30 million in the bank while the rest of the money was kept in a safe in his Khudadad colony residence where he was allegedly murdered. Shah recorded her statement and named Mumtaz, Ali Javaid, Saqib, Abbas, and three others in connection to the case.

Last year, Hussain, was found unconscious at his house in Khudadad Colony. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ramzan Chippa, the head of the Chippa Welfare Trust, confirmed that Hussain had passed away 15 to 20 minutes before he was brought to the hospital.

Hussain was born on July 5, 1972, and is survived by two children. He was a popular host of Ramazan transmissions, which are game shows that run pre and post-Iftar during the fasting month. Starting his media career in 2001 after joining a private news channel, he hosted Aalim Online, which contributed greatly to his early popularity. He also continued hosting Ramazan shows throughout his career.

The dismissal of Shah’s plea comes after a year-long investigation into Hussain’s death. While some have questioned the circumstances surrounding his passing, the court’s decision implies that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations of foul play.