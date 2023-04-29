PIA plane crashes into jetty amid parking by tug master at Lahore airport

A tow-tug master crashed Pakistan International Airport PIA Boeing plane into jetty amid parking procedure at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

The plane was damaged as it has not been ascertain it was negligence or incompetence of PIA staff.

Lahore Airport tow-tug master crashed the Boeing plane into the jetty

PIA plane crashes

The left engine of the plane got dents at two different places after hitting the jetty.

SAMAA TV reported the tug attached to the aircraft did not stop despite it was parked by the tow-tug master.

PIA spokesperson said Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIA) inquiry into the incident.

