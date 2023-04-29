Blake Lively to skip Met Gala 2023, disappoints fans with no-show

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023. The actor took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans, saying that she was disappointed to miss the event, but that she was looking forward to seeing the photos of the night’s fashion.

The Met Gala, which is held annually in New York City, is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, with celebrities and fashion industry insiders from around the world attending. The event is known for its extravagant and creative outfits, with attendees often sporting bold and daring looks that grab headlines and make waves in the fashion world.

Lively, who has attended the event in the past, is known for her bold fashion choices and has often been praised for her red carpet looks. Her decision not to attend this year’s event has disappointed fans who were hoping to see what she would wear.

While the reason for Lively’s absence from the event is unclear, the actor has been busy with other projects, including her upcoming movie “Spirited”. It’s possible that her schedule simply didn’t allow for her to attend the event this year.

Despite Lively’s absence, the Met Gala 2023 is expected to draw a star-studded crowd, with many A-list celebrities and fashion icons expected to attend. The theme for this year’s event has yet to be announced, but it’s sure to be a night filled with bold fashion statements and glamorous red carpet moments.

Fans of Lively will have to wait until the next Met Gala to see what the actor will wear on the famous red carpet. However, given her previous fashion choices, it’s sure to be a show-stopping look that will be remembered for years to come.