Sonya Hussyn’s powerful character in ‘Daadal’ wows audiences

Sonya Hussyn has been winning hearts with her intense and powerful performance in the film Daadal, directed and written by Abu Aleeha and produced by Neha Laaj. The film follows Hussyn’s character Haya Baloch, a hit woman seeking revenge on abusive men who have wronged women, as she navigates the gritty, dark underworld of crime and violence.

The film has been praised for its smart production and cinematography by Asrad Khan and Faraz Alam, respectively. However, it has received a mixed response, with some praising its strong moments and performances, while others criticising its lacklustre second half.

Abu Aleeha’s film, produced by Neha Laaj, explores the dark underworld of crime and violence and features a talented cast, including Adnan Shah Tipu, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Mohsin Abbas Haider, and Shamoon Abbasi. The film has been rated U (for Universal audiences) in Sindh and Punjab, and A (for adults) in Islamabad and territories in its jurisdiction, due to its graphic violence, gore, and adult language.

Responding to a review, Hussyn shared a small clip of the film on Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards the team. She wrote, “My character Haya Baloch is very close to my heart because this is what defines me. This woman is me; this woman is all of us. This character is dedicated to all the fearless and courageous women, the fighters and the winners! Thank you, Abu Aleeha and Neha for making me a part of this movie. It was a wonderful journey and having a great team made it a lot better.”

Hussyn’s fans have been impressed by her dedication and hard work for the film, with many praising her on social media for delivering a meaty headlining performance. Despite the mixed reviews, Daadal has been creating buzz in the Pakistani film industry for its exploration of complex themes and its talented cast.