Gold prices per tola in Pakistan break all previous records
Global gold prices per ounce also by $6 to settle at $1990
The price of 24-Karat gold per tola in the domestic market has been increased by Rs800 to reach Rs219,500 on Saturday, breaking all the previous record in the domestic market amid the soaring inflation.
All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs188186 after gaining Rs686.
Gold price in global market
The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been increased by $6 to settle at $1990.