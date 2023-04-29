John Abraham set to make a comeback in ‘Dhoom 4,’ confirms YRF

Bollywood actor John Abraham is set to reunite with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for the upcoming movie “Dhoom 4”. This marks a return for Abraham to the franchise where he played the main villain in the first installment of the series, “Dhoom”.

Abraham’s return to the franchise was announced on social media by YRF, along with a teaser poster that read “All time blockbusters Dhoom series’ 4th part is coming soon”. The actor was also seen in a short video clip released by YRF, in which he said that he was excited to be back with the team.

“Dhoom 4” will be the fourth installment in the popular franchise, which has become one of Bollywood’s most successful action movie series. The previous movies in the series have featured some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

John Abraham’s involvement in the new movie is sure to be a highlight for fans of the series, who have been waiting eagerly for news about the next installment. The actor’s role in the movie is yet to be revealed, but given his previous performance in the series, expectations are high.

Abraham has had a successful career in Bollywood, with notable performances in movies like “Madras Cafe” and “Parmanu”. His return to the “Dhoom” franchise is expected to be a major boost for the film’s box office performance.

“Dhoom 4” is currently in pre-production, with no release date yet announced. However, fans of the franchise are already eagerly anticipating its arrival, and with John Abraham back in the fold, expectations are higher than ever.