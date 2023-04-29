Feroze Khan’s return to TV after controversy

Feroze Khan, a popular male star in the Pakistani drama industry, has made a name for himself by delivering hits for several years. He has played some significant roles that have won him many accolades. However, his last drama, Habs, was overshadowed by a controversy involving his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, who accused him of domestic abuse. Court documents later confirmed the allegations, and the industry rallied to condemn Khan.

The controversy led to Iqra Aziz withdrawing from a joint project with Khan and Imran Ashraf titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, which was left in limbo. Fans of Khan, who were eager to see him back on the small screen, were left in desperation. However, the wait is over as Khan is set to make his comeback in a new drama titled Akhara opposite Sonya Hussyn, his co-star from Tich Button. The drama is directed by Anjum Shahzad and will be another addition to the screens of Green Entertainment.

The announcement of Akhara comes as great news for Khan’s fans, who have been waiting for his return since the controversy. It remains to be seen how the audience will receive him in this new drama. However, given Khan’s track record of delivering hits, it is safe to say that his fans will be eagerly anticipating the show’s premiere.

In conclusion, Feroze Khan is set to return to the small screen in a new drama titled Akhara. This marks his comeback after a controversy involving allegations of domestic abuse. Fans of the star are eagerly awaiting his return and are hopeful that the drama will be a success.