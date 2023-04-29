PM demands improved power supply during summer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed that effective measures must be taken to ensure improved power supply during the summer season.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastagir, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the power sector.

The PM also directed for expeditious completion of new power transmission lines to provide all possible relief to the consumers.

On the other hand, MNAs Rao Muhammad Ajmal and Irfan Dogar separately called on Prime Minister Sharif.

During the meeting, matters related to their respective constituencies and the political situation were discussed.