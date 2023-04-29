SC fixes May 2 for hearing judicial reforms bill

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has fixed case hearing date of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 on May 2.

The 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on Tuesday.

The apex court has issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Also, notice have been issued to 9 political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and others.

It is pertinent to note that Supreme Court had stopped the implementation of the Judicial Reforms Bill in the last hearing.

Parliament Joint Session under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf passed The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amid ruckus from PTI senators on April 10.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Bill. The joint session passed the clause-wise approval of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, rejecting the proposal by the Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ghani.

PTI senators holding placards staged protest and opposed the Bill raising the slogans against the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government. The session has been adjourned till May 15 till 4pm.