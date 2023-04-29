Pakistan win toss, elect to field in second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the second ODI match of the five-match series.

The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah is making his debut for Pakistan, as Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

Pakistan leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets, thanks to a century by opener Fakhar Zaman.

While Pakistan has won five out of the seven ODI series led by captain Babar Azam, their two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January 2021.

However, New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in recent ODI series, winning five out of six and drawing one. The other matches of the current series will be played in Karachi on May 3, 5, and 7.

The lineups for the match are as follows:

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah