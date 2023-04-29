NZ’s Mitchell, Latham spectacular show pose 337 runs target for Pakistan in second ODI

New Zealand set a target of 337 runs for Pakistan in the second ODI match of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. Contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham see New Zealand post 336-5.

So, a much better show with the bat for the tourists. They were dealt an early blow when Young was dismissed in the 6th over by Rauf.

The incoming Mitchell then picked up things from where he left off during the 1st ODI and constructed a solid stand with Bowes.

The latter brought up a run-a-ball fifty before Rauf got his scalp, too, in the 19th over.

New Zealand’s skipper, Latham, and Mitchell then combined to string together a wonderful 183-run stand. Both kept the scoreboard ticking through the middle phases and took down Pakistan bowlers in their bid to take the team to a fairly competitive total.

Mitchell was handed a second life while he was at 96 and he made the most of it to reach back-to-back ODI tons. Latham, on the other hand, was dismissed agonizingly close to his three figures but he played exceptionally well for his 98.

Pakistan closed out the innings well, conceding just 37 runs in the last five overs. Rauf took four wickets while Naseem, too, shone for his figures of 1/49.

Commentator Tauqeer: “Anything below 340 Pakistan will fancy to chase down but anything above that will put NZL in far more commanding position. A lot depends on Pakistan top 3.”

Commentator Brad: “Comparing all Asian spinners on home ground, the Pakistani spinners have recently proven to be the least potent and threatening compared to their Afghan, Bangla, and Sri Lankan counterparts. “

Fast bowler Ihsanullah made his debut for Pakistan, as Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the match due to injury.

Pakistan led the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets.

Pakistan has won five out of the seven ODI series led by captain Babar Azam, their two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January 2021.

However, New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in recent ODI series, winning five out of six and drawing one. The other matches of the current series will be played in Karachi on May 3, 5, and 7.

The lineups for the match are as follows:

New Zealand

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah