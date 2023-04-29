Miftah sees revamping system crucial to halt economic downturn

Former finance wizard Miftah Ismail on Saturday talking about the cash crunch said revamping the country’s economic system only way to pull the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing the “Reimagining Pakistan” event at Government College Lahore, Miftah said economic uncertainty will prevail in the country as Pakistan has stuck in serious trouble, adding every year $25 billion given to countries because we owe billions in foreign currency.

Talking about friendly countries, he said “We used to return money from one country to another, but now the world is not ready to give money to Pakistan.”

He went on to say that Pakistan’s governance system is the worst, adding revamping countries economic and political systems only way to pull the country out of the vortex.