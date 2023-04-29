Private hostel roof collapse in Bahawalpur leaves two dead, four injured!

Two female students have lost their lives while four others have been injured in Bahawalpur after the roof of a private hostel collapsed.

The incident occurred due to a burst water tank in the Riyaz Colony area. The injured have been taken to the hospital in critical condition for medical attention.

Rescue officials have initiated operations to extract the female students who are still trapped under the debris.

The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed, and it is unclear if they were studying in the city or had come from elsewhere.

The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collapse and whether any negligence was involved.