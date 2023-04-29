CTD kills 2 terrorists, arrests 3 in various IBOs

The Counter-Terrorism Department conducted intelligence-based operations in various cities in view of the threat of terrorism, and killed two suspected terrorists of a banned organization in an exchange of fire in Rajanpur.

During the IBO, three terrorists were also arrested in Multan, Sahiwal, and Rawalpindi.

The killed terrorists were identified as Irfan and Ilyas, officials said, adding those arrested were identified as Haris, Saif and Abrar.

Explosive material, material for making suicide vests, and weapons were recovered from the arrested terrorists, the authorities stated.

The authorities added that 49 suspects were interrogated during the intelligence-based operations.