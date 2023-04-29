Foremost is loyalty to state, committment to army’s constitutional role: COAS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has stressed that first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to the armed forces.

He further said the people of Pakistan were central to the unity of the state.

The COAS was addressing the PMA Kakul’s passing out parade on Saturday as the chief guest.

“To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and no duty is more binding than the defense of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” Gen Munir said at the event.

The army imbibes on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography, the COAS said, adding: “Our efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.”

“We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it. I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland,” he insisted.

Gen Munir further said the armed forces personnel do not get fascinated with the numbers/resources of their adversaries, adding the forces stood firm with their strong will and determination.

He also referred to Surah-e-Baqarah, the rough translation of which comes to: “How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Allah.”

Gen Munir said significant effort is being made by the nation’s adversaries to affect state and societal cohesion through multiple efforts.

“There is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard-earned peace,” he remarked.

He further stressed that there was a dire need to identify the exposed and hidden enemies. “Our enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between its people and armed forces,” the COAS added.

He also maintained that stability, security, and peace in Afghanistan remained fundamental to Pakistan’s security.

“We will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers,” he added.