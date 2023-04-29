Raid on Elahi’s house: Imran summons meeting to decide on fate of talks

Following the police operation at PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s residence in Lahore last night, party Chairman Imran Khan has called an important meeting today to deliberate on whether to continue negotiations with the government or not.

The meeting will likely decide on continuing negotiations with the government on holding elections the same day across the country as well as the future plan of action.

The meeting will consider all options, including protest, against the police raid on Elahi’s residence.

On Friday night, police and an anti-corruption team carried out an unsuccessful raid at Elahi’s residence to arrest him at around 11pm. The Zahoor Palace was searched three to four times, but the PTI official could not be found.

Meanwhile, Elahi and 18 others have been booked in a case of pelting stones at and violence on the police during a raid of the anti-corruption department on his residence late on Friday night.