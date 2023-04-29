Passport delivery time cuts down to expedite process

The Directorate General (DG) of Immigration and Passports has ended the three-week delay in passport delivery period, bringing relief to the applicants.

As per the new order issued by the DG, the delivery of passports with normal fee will now take 10 days instead of one month; delivery with urgent fee will be done in 4 working days instead of 10, while delivery of passports through fast track will be done in 2 days instead of 5 as before.

This decision comes as a significant relief for the applicants, especially after the backlog of passports exceeded 500,000 in the first week of April.

Even the delivery of Urgent and Exact passports was not being done within the stipulated period.

It is important for the applicants to take advantage of this new order and apply for their passports in a timely manner to avoid any inconvenience.

The DG has assured that the passport delivery process will be expedited, and all applicants will receive their passports on time.