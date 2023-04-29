Police claim progress in eliminating dacoits’ hideouts in katcha area of RYK

Patrolling and surveillance has been activated in the katcha areas in Rahim Yar Khan retrieved from criminals, while all entry and exit points are being checked.

A grand operation of the police and security forces against criminals and dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan has entered its 21st day.

Also Read: Punjab releases Rs11,220,000,0 for Kacha operation

Police operation against criminals is underway without interruption. The forces are claiming to make progress in eliminating the hideouts of dacoits in Katcha Rajwani and other areas of the region.

Checking has started on the entry and exit routes of the areas retrieved from the criminals, while snipers and police patrols have been activated in the katcha area to restore normal life for the locals.

Also Read: Police claim to continue to clear katcha area of dacoits, establish state writ

Snipers have been deployed at important places of the katcha area after setting up checkposts.