Weekly inflation rises by 0.15%

Inflation in the country continued to rise, with the weekly inflation increasing by 0.15%.

On the other hand, the annual inflation rate reached a new high of 46.82%.

Also Read: Economic growth rate to be only 0.8% against 5% target in FY2023: report

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released the data of prices for 50 markets in 17 major cities.

Last week, the prices of 21 essential items increased, while those of seven decreased, the report stated.

However, the prices of 23 basic commodities remained stable during the last week, according to the bureau of statistics.

Also Read: Gas tariff hiked by 148.8% for most poor consumers

The statistics department said the prices of chicken, wheat flour, rice, jaggery, potatoes and bread went up, while those of tomato, onion, sugar, masoor daal, mustard oil and LPG became cheaper.

Meanwhile, another report released on Thursday forecast that the economic growth rate in the current fiscal year will be only 0.8% against the target of 5%.

The Ministry of Finance released a report on the country’s loans, inflation, and economic indicators on Thursday.

According to the report, the inflation rate will be 28.5% in the ongoing financial year, the burden of loans has exceeded Rs55,800 billion, the rupee is expected to lose even more value, while the economy is expected to perform better from the next fiscal year.