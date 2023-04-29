LHC to take up Imran’s plea seeking dismissal of 121 cases on May 2

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir, comprising Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq, and Justice Amjad Rafique will hear the case on May 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI chairman has stated on multiple occasions that more than 100 cases have been filed against him. He approached LHC and filed plea to get bail in cases.

The petition named the Federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.

The petition stated that the purpose of the “false accusations” was “patently mala fide, to disqualify, arrest, or convict” Imran and “eliminate him from the political arena by any means necessary”.

The petition filed against Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) alleged that his failure to disclose gifts he received from the Toshakhana violated the law. The petition will be heard at the next hearing where both sides will submit their arguments on its admissibility.

According to the petition, the attack on the fundamental rights of the country’s largest political party is of an extraordinary nature and has resulted in violations of various rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the rights to life and liberty, fair trial, dignity, the privacy of home, movement, assembly, association, speech, and equal treatment.

Paragraph 2: The petition claimed that the criminal cases against Imran are one of the many tools of persecution being used to silence him, suppress his support, and deny his fundamental rights. The cases were filed against him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is the current government’s electoral rival. The petition argued that due to this rivalry, the state machinery is trying to stall Imran’s public life and personal liberty.