Get rid of unwanted icons with Samsung’s QuickStar update

Samsung has released a new update for its Good Lock suite of apps, specifically for QuickStar, which allows users to hide some of the most annoying icons on their phones.

With the latest version, users can now remove the Modes and Routines as well as the Device Care icons from their status bar without sacrificing any of their phone’s functionality.

The Modes icon, which can appear as a bed with a moon, a car, a leaf or a book, depending on the user’s settings, would previously show up on the right side of the status bar when the mode was active.

The Device Care icon, on the other hand, would appear in the expanded notification shade next to the network indicator. These icons can be bothersome for those who prefer a cleaner-looking display.

Apart from hiding these two sets of icons, QuickStar can also be used to adjust the Quick Settings grid size to accommodate more icons or disable various status bar icons, bringing back Android’s System UI Tuner feature.

With this update, Samsung’s Good Lock suite of apps continues to offer users some of the best customization tools available on Android.