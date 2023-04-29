Toshakhana case: Judge on leave, hearing adjourned till May 3

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan hearing till May 3 as the judge was on leave.

Today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Saad Hassan and Imran Khan’s council Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khalid Chaudhary appeared in the court of Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar.

But court officials adjourned the hearing till May 3 saying no hearing of the case was held today as the judge was on leave due to bad health.

During the upcoming hearing, both parties will present their opinions regarding the suitability of the petition filed by the electoral watchdog to initiate legal action against Mr. Khan for hiding gifts he received from the Toshakhana.

Meanwhile, Judge Humayun Dilawar was appointed to replace Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister, who was transferred to the East Zone.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad High Court disposed of the petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar conducted the hearing.

The court directed the NAB that any future notices should be sent under the law as per Supreme Court decisions. It also directed the accountability bureau to continue with the proceedings within the ambit of the law.

The IHC rules that it cannot stop the NAB from proceeding or conducting investigations.

“If Imran Khan is not joining the investigation, the NAB is authorized to take legal action,” the court observed.

Nobody is stopping the NAB from investigating, CJ Farooq noted.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that PTI chief Imran Khan had challenged the bureau’s two notices, adding a third was sent, which Khan received.

The application has become ineffective to the extent of the first two notices, the prosecutor said.