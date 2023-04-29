Vandalism during long march: Imran directed to appear in court on May 30

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Saturday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in person on May 30 in a case of vandalism during the party’s long march on the capital last year.

Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti adjourned the hearing of the case till May 30.

Earlier, the attendance of 10 suspects nominated in the case, including Imran Khan and others, was marked, as the former prime minister or his lawyer failed to appear in court.

The judge directed the court staff to contact Sub-Inspector Hanif, who appeared after a brief break, to inform the court about the compliance of the notice.

Police authorities told the court that compliance of the notice to Imran Khan as per the law could not be ensured.

The court again served notice to Imran Khan to provide the copies, and issued him notice to appear in person on May 30.