Another PAF aircraft carrying Pakistanis from Sudan reaches Karachi

Another batch of Pakistanis stranded in the war-torn Sudan have returned home.

A third aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force reached Karachi via Jeddah carrying 97 Pakistanis.

The PAF aircraft C-130 carried the Pakistanis that had been transported to the Sudan port.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the Pakistan government will ensure safe return of its citizens from Sudan.

Earlier, the first batch of Pakistanis who were rescued from Sudan arrived in Karachi on Friday.

The Pakistan Air Force said the Airbus carrying 149 passengers safely landed at Karachi through Jeddah, while a PAF C-130 carrying 110 Pakistani passengers will land in the latter half of the day.

The Air Force is making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassies in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, it added.