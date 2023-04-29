WhatsApp to roll out voice message transcription for easier communication

WhatsApp is reportedly set to launch a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice messages.

The feature, which is currently being tested by some beta iOS testers, will provide users with the ability to convert voice messages into written text for easy reading and searching.

According to reports, the transcription feature will be enabled by default, but users who do not want their voice messages transcribed can disable the feature in the settings.

WhatsApp has stated that the transcription process takes place locally on the user’s device, preserving end-to-end encryption, and using language packs.

The feature will be available for some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app. The voice message transcription feature will use the latest APIs provided by iOS 16, allowing the app to process the voice message locally on the user’s device without the need to transfer the message to external servers.

The text generated from the voice message transcription will be indexed, making it searchable. This means that users will be able to search for information within the message, making it easier to find important information.

The feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. This latest update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience and make communication easier for its users.