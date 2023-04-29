Three-year data shows more than half of CSS exam candidates failed in Urdu

The failure rate of candidates in Pakistan’s national language, Urdu, during the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination over the past three years, has been revealed to be 54.53%, according to details presented in the National Assembly.

The Establishment Division submitted a written response in the assembly session, detailing the number of candidates who passed and failed in various subjects from 2019 to 2021.

The report showed that 30% of candidates failed in Urdu in 2019, while in 2020 and 2021, the failure rate increased to 59% and 73%, respectively, resulting in an overall failure rate of 54.53% over the last three years.

It also highlighted the failure rate in other subjects, with essay writing showing a significant rate of failure. Out of 49,500 candidates who appeared over three years, 45,800 failed in essay writing. In 2019, 13,328 candidates failed out of 14,205, and only 6% managed to pass the subject.

In 2020, the passing rate was even lower, with only 4% of candidates managing to pass out of 18,387 who appeared. In 2021, the success rate in essay writing was 13%, while 87% of candidates failed.

The success rate in English was also low, with 73% of candidates failing in 2019, and 39% and 92% failing in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The failure rate in Pakistan Affairs remained 37% in 2019, 71% in 2020, and 46% in 2021. In Islamiat, 18% candidates failed in 2019, 51% in 2020, and 81% in 2021.

The CSS Examination is conducted annually by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to recruit individuals for various government posts. The exam is considered to be one of the most competitive in Pakistan and is attempted by thousands of candidates every year.