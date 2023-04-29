Govt extends census till May 15 amid concerns raised by political parties

Following the concerns raised by political parties over the accuracy of the exercise, the government extended the process of the ongoing 7th digital census in the country till the 15th of next month.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) spokesperson Sarwar Gondal said the digital census, which was originally set to end on April 30, will now continue until May 15. In order to develop a strategy for carrying out the census during this extended period, Gondal stated that a meeting with chief secretaries will be held on Saturday.

The spokesperson further stated that the request made by political parties regarding the extension of the census will be presented to the census monitoring committee during a meeting.

Read also: Billowing Karachi’s population only grew by 1.1 million

The decision to extend the census period was prompted by the revelation that the populations of Karachi and Lahore had shown minimal growth since the last census conducted in 2017.

During the briefing, the PBS urged political parties to assist in identifying any areas that had not been covered by census teams.

Mr Sarwar explained that the bureau would require an additional 15 days to complete the data analysis before submitting it to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) by June.

An official announcement issued after the meeting showed that 237.448 million individuals had been counted in all four provinces, an increase of 29.768 million since 2017 when the tally was 207.68m.

Don’t miss: What is the population of Sindh in 2023?

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the data being compiled by digital census will be easy to verify and analyze.

He said reservations of different political parties about the census will be addressed.