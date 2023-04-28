Police, Anti Corruption team ‘raid’ Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore

Police and anti-corruption team raided the residence of Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

Police personnel in plainclothes were also present along with the raiding party in and around around Zahoor Elahi Road.

A large number of senior lawyers are also present at Pervaizalahi’s residence including Lahore Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar presidents.

Read More: Billion-rupee corruption case: Verdict on Elahi’s bail plea to be announced tomorrow

A special Anti-Corruption Court of Lahore announced its reserved verdict on former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s bail plea in a billion-rupee bribery and corruption case on Friday.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza extended the bail till May 6.

The anti-corruption court reserved its decision on Elahi’s bail application as he appeared in court over expiry of his interim bail. The court had granted interim bail to Parvez Elahi till today.