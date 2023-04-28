Watch Live
Members exchange heated arguments in govt-PTI talks

Other members of both sides intervene to calm down the tense atmosphere
Samaa TV Apr 28, 2023
The representatives of the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday exchanged heated arguments during the second round of talks to decide on the elections.

As per reliable sources, during the negotiations, some heated arguments were exchanged among the participants, including strong statements from government member Khawaja Saad Rafique and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources further said that other leaders present in the meeting played a role in calming down the tense atmosphere after the heated exchange. The meeting also discussed possible replacement of the two members who got emotional during the negotiations.

It may be noted that the second round of talks between the government and PTI on holding elections on the same day ended today, and after consulting the leadership, the two teams will meet again on Tuesday.

