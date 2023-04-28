Harry Styles hints at ‘1D’ reunion

Harry Styles, the former One Direction member and a successful solo artist and actor, recently addressed the rumours about a One Direction reunion. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the band back together since they went on hiatus in 2015.

In an interview, Styles addressed the elephant in the room and spilt the beans on whether a reunion is in the works. The singer gave a diplomatic answer, saying, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Recently, there were rumours circulating on the internet that the band would reunite in the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show. However, it was only Harry Styles who graced the show in the final episode.

The Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden, came to an end after a successful run of eight years. The last episode was aired on Friday, with Styles being one of the guests.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles won the Album Of The Year award at the 2023 Grammys for his solo album ‘Harry’s House’. He also won two more awards that night, including one for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.