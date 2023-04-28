Sonam Bajwa clears air on alleged competition with Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Sonam Bajwa has put to rest rumours of any kind of competition between her and Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors worked together in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, which stars Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent interview, Bajwa clarified that there was no competition between her and Gill, and that she was secure about her work on screen.

According to Sonam, she received the entire script narration and unfortunately, did not have any scenes with Shehnaaz in ‘Honsla Rakh’. The two actors, however, did work together on a song in the film. Sonam described Shehnaaz as a ‘good dancer’ and said she was amused by her. The actors taught each other dance steps, and Sonam said working with Shehnaaz made her more responsible as she felt motivated to perform better when her co-star was doing well.

Sonam also complimented Shehnaaz, saying that she was good at what she was doing. ‘Honsla Rakh’, which revolves around a divorced father raising his son, was released in 2021. Diljit Dosanjh played the lead role, with Shehnaaz as his ex-wife and Sonam as his new love interest. The film was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sonam Bajwa, who is known for her roles in Punjabi films, will next be seen in the highly anticipated Punjabi comedy-drama ‘Carry On Jatta 3’. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and is set to appear in Sajid Khan’s ‘100%’.

Sonam Bajwa’s recent comments have clarified that there is no animosity or competition between her and Shehnaaz Gill. The actors had a positive experience working together on ‘Honsla Rakh’, which has been well-received by audiences. Both Sonam and Shehnaaz have exciting projects lined up for the future, which their fans eagerly await.