Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s granddaughter Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in Karachi

Writer and columnist Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, tied the knot with Graham (Gibran) in a simple wedding ceremony held in 70 Clifton in port city Karachi.

Fatima’s brother Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior in an Instagram post said, “On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony this evening at our home, 70 Clifton.”

He said, “The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister.”

ZAB Jr shared, “Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you.”

Who is Fatima Bhutto?

Fatima Bhutto is a Pakistani writer and columnist.

She was born in Kabul, she is the daughter of politician Murtaza Bhutto, sister of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr, niece of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and granddaughter of former prime minister and president of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

She was raised in Syria and Karachi, and received her bachelor’s degree from Barnard College, followed by a master’s degree from the SOAS University of London.

Read More: Stay home, stay reading with Fatima Bhutto, Sanam Maher

Read More: Gabol under fire for misogynistic remarks, PPP issues show cause notice

Read More: Jemima Goldsmith to host private film screening to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Fatima Bhutto books

She is successful book author and proved herself in the field of writing.

Fatima is an author of four books including Songs of Blood and Sword: A Daughter’s Memoir, The Shadow of the Crescent Moon, The Shadow of the Crescent Moon, The Runaways and ’8:50 Am October 8, 2005 (Stories of Hope and Courage from the Earthquake in Pakistan).