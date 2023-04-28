Gangubai Kathiawadi sweeps 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism was held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai. Hosted by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maniesh Paul, the ceremony saw Bollywood celebrities from all over India gather together to celebrate the best films and performances of the year gone by.

The award for Best Film was won by “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” while Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Director award for the same film. “Badhaai Do” directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni won the Best Film Critics award. Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his outstanding performance in “Badhaai Do,” while Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor Critics award for his role in “Vadh.”

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for her portrayal of the character Gangubai in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Tabu won the Best Actress Critics award for her role in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” while Bhumi Pednekar won the same award for her performance in “Badhaai Do.”

Anil Kapoor won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for his role in “JugJugg Jeeyo,” while Sheeba Chaddha won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for her performance in “Badhaai Do.”

Other awards included Best Lyrics won by Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” Best Music Album won by Pritam for “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” and Best Playback Singer (Male) won by Arijit Singh for “Kesariya.” The award for Best Playback Singer (Female) was won by Kavita Seth for the song “Rangisari” from “JugJugg Jeeyo.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran actor Prem Chopra, while Jahnvi Shrimankar won the R D Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent for her song “Dholida” from “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Overall, the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism was a grand celebration of the Indian film industry’s excellence, talent, and hard work.