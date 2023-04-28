Talks with PTI are ‘useless, waste of time’: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has termed the talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a waste of time and said that it should be ended rather than ‘dictational and conditional talks’.

Speaking to SAMAA TV ‘Mere Sawal’, Khawaja Asif said that JUIF Fazlur Rehman’s position regarding talks was right as PTI members are ill-intended people .

“I was am not a supporter of talks with PT,” he said.

Defence minister said that the crisis will sustain with such demands to dissolve national assembly.

He said coalition government will complete the assembly tenure.

It is pertinent to note that federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiations teams met in the Parliament House on the matter of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections date.

The negotiators from government and opposition side met again again on Friday at Committee Room no 3 of the Parliament. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, “We have to settle the matters remaining within in the Constitution.”

‘Both sides agree negotiations only option’ PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani said both sides will meet again and decisions will be taken after consultations with all parties.

Gillani said that both sides met in good environment and agreed negotiations are the only option’ to proceed.