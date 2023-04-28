Bushra Ansari speaks about discomfort with violence in TV shows

Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari recently opened up about the challenges she faced while playing the role of Maa Begum in the popular drama serial Tere Bin. In an interview with a local portal, the acclaimed artist, who has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry for over four decades, revealed that she found it uncomfortable to enact violent scenes, particularly those involving female characters.

Ansari expressed her discomfort towards slapping scenes and stated that even when acting, scenes in which she is hitting someone make her very uneasy. “But these situations are written for us and are often unavoidable,” she added. The actor hoped that violence on television would be limited to criminals who deserve it, and not female characters. Notably, the person on the receiving end of the slap is mostly a female character.

The legendary star also shared the difficulties she faced while portraying the character of Maa Begum. “Aggression, negativity and hardness are not a part of my natural disposition. Therefore, I have to face the most difficulty when I’m required to do a slapping scene. I get very worried,” she said.

Ansari’s comments are significant given the context of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, where any show of aggression is more easily accepted in dramas than any kind of display of affection. Her statement highlights the need for the industry to rethink its approach to portraying violence, particularly against women, on screen.

Bushra Ansari is one of Pakistan’s most respected and renowned actors, with a career spanning over 40 years. She has acted in numerous TV dramas and films and is known for her versatility and ability to portray complex characters with ease. Her latest role in Tere Bin has been widely praised by fans and critics alike, with many applauding her for her powerful performance.