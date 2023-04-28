Russian baker fined for pro-peace cakes

A Moscow court on Friday slapped a fine on a Russian baker who decorated her cakes with pro-Ukraine and peace slogans.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, authorities have banned all public criticism of the Moscow offensive.

Some Russians have found alternative ways to express their opposition, and solidarity with Ukraine.

On Friday, the Izmailovo district court in Moscow ordered baker Anastasia Chernysheva to pay a fine of 35,000 rubles (around $440) for “discrediting” the Russian army, a court representative told AFP.

Chernysheva, who runs a baking business, has been posting pictures of colourful cakes bearing slogans in opposition to armed conflict on Instagram, where she is followed by more than 25,000 people.

She was briefly detained on Thursday after an ultra-conservative media outlet drew attention to her work in January.

In March, Chernysheva posted a picture of a white cake featuring the message written in rainbow letters on the icing. Another featured an icing in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine.

She also posted pictures of phallic-shaped cakes bearing a peace slogan which includes a popular Russian swear word describing male genitalia.

Other cakes, decorated with hearts and flowers, referenced pop culture or read “Love will win” or “I love you!”.

In March, a Russian politician was fined for posting a video of himself listening to Putin’s address to the nation with pasta hanging from his ears.

The Russian expression “to hang noodles on someone’s ears” means to tell lies to someone.