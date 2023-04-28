Rihanna to star in and produce new ‘Smurfs’ movie

Rihanna has revealed that she will star in and produce the upcoming Smurfs movie during her appearance at CinemaCon 2023. The untitled movie, set for release on Valentine’s Day in 2025, will be a musical adventure filled with comedy. The previous Smurfs movies were The Lost Village in 2013, The Smurfs 2 in 2013, and The Smurfs in 2011.

Rihanna will be voicing the lead character, Smurfette, and will work with co-producers Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, Laurence “Jay” Brown, and Ryan Harris. The script is written by Pam Brady, and Chris Miller and Matt Landon will also be involved in the production.

The Work singer expressed her excitement to play a role and imagine her character while she will also have the opportunity to write original music for the movie. She joked about wanting the role of Papa Smurf but said it did not work out. “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” said Rihanna, “I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass.”

The upcoming Smurfs movie promises to be a unique experience for the audience, as it will be a live-animated/action hybrid. Rihanna’s involvement in the movie will definitely be a plus, given her experience in the music industry and her successful acting career, with notable appearances in Battleship and Ocean’s 8.

Fans of the popular Smurfs franchise have been waiting for a new movie since The Lost Village in 2013, and Rihanna’s involvement is sure to generate buzz and excitement. The upcoming movie will offer a fresh take on the beloved characters, and with Rihanna leading the cast, it’s bound to be an adventure that audiences won’t want to miss.