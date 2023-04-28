Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her daughter’s birth fears

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known as the “female Tom Cruise,” has opened up about her harrowing experience with the premature birth of her daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022. Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate.

Due to complications, Malti was delivered a full trimester before her due date and required immediate care. Speaking to ELLE magazine, Priyanka shared that the experience had been scary, and she had been worried about losing her daughter. However, now that Malti is a healthy and happy toddler, Priyanka has a newfound sense of protectiveness towards her child.

Priyanka recounted how she has seen her mother rip people when she has been hurt in the past and now understands that protective instinct. She said that she would now do the same for Malti. The actress also spoke about her plans for Mother’s Day, which include celebrating the influential mother figures in her life. Priyanka also discussed her career in Hollywood and India and her curiosity about how her career and motherhood will unfold in the next decade.

Additionally, Priyanka revealed that she and Nick split the domestic workload equally, and she believes in keeping the spark alive in relationships with small acts of love and support. Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 and have been open about their love for each other, with Priyanka stating that acts of service are her love language. The actress has had a successful career in both Hollywood and India, and she is keen to explore more roles and genres in both industries. She is excited to see how her career and motherhood journey unfolds in the coming years.