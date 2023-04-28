‘State within a state’: SHC slaps ban on all jigras in Upper Sindh

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday heard a case related to the Jirga held in Jacobabad and declared Jirgas (tribal settlement councils) held in Upper Sindh and their decisions as illegal.

SHC sought details of Jirgas held in last 5 years from Sindh inspector general and ordered action will be taken against the district police officer if Jirga will happen from now onwards.

The case will be conducted by adding the name of the police officer to the list of accused, Sindh High Court

‘Punishments given in Jirgas are also illegal’

Provincial apex court said all the punishments given in Jirgas are also illegal and no punishment can be executed.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 17.

‘State within a state’

Court said holding of Jirga is to create a state within the state and the police could prevent it and cops responsibility is to ensure the safety of the citizens and their freedom.

“If Jirga will be held in any district, Sindh IG should take criminal prosecution against SSP and SHO,” Court ordered, adding that, departmental action should also be taken against such police officers.

The SHC also directed Sindh top cop to conduct a month long digital forensics course to all investigating officers (IO), to improve the efficiency of IOs.

The SHC also ordered the Sindh IG to launch a ‘serious campaign’ against the Gutka mafia in the province.

It is pertinent to note that upper Sindh areas including Jacobabad. Kandhkot. Kashmor. Shahdadkot and Thul.