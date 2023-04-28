Hunger Games prequel ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’ trailer drops

Fans of the “Hunger Games” franchise can now rejoice as Lionsgate has released the official trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. The prequel is set to take viewers back in time, serving as a perfect setup for the events that take place in the original trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is based on the book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins. The prequel will focus on the early years of the Hunger Games and explore the life of Coriolanus Snow, who would later become the ruthless President Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original trilogy.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the young Snow, played by up-and-coming actor, Charles Melton. We see him dressed in his signature white suit, trying to secure a victory for his assigned tribute in the 10th Hunger Games. The trailer also features Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute from District 12, played by actress/singer/songwriter, Rebecca Lawrence, who seems to have a significant impact on Snow’s life.

The trailer’s haunting and eerie tone sets the stage for what promises to be an intense and suspenseful prequel to the “Hunger Games” trilogy. We see glimpses of the Capitol, the new arena, and the tributes, who are once again fighting for their lives in a brutal game orchestrated by the Capitol.

Fans of the book series are sure to be excited about this new adaptation, and those who have not read the books will be intrigued to learn about the origins of the Hunger Games and the rise of the Capitol’s corrupt regime. With a talented cast, including Charles Melton, Rebecca Lawrence, and Donald Sutherland, and a compelling storyline, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is poised to be a hit among fans and newcomers alike.

The film is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service, Tubi, on May 27th, with a DVD and Blu-ray release expected in the coming months.