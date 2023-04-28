Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about balancing motherhood, career

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed why she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are open about allowing paparazzi to photograph their children, Taimur and Jeh. The 42-year-old actor stated that she believes in giving respect to get respect and that if she treats everyone equally, they will respect her privacy.

“We have to reach that mutual understanding because if I give respect, I want that,” she said in a recent interview.

Despite being open about her family life, the actor’s priorities have shifted since she embraced motherhood. She takes on limited work, preferring to focus on being a hands-on mom. “I am a 24/7 mom. That’s what I have been most of my life, then an actor. I would say I am 70% a mother now, 30% actor,” she revealed.

However, the actor still takes up projects that she loves and tries to spread awareness about important topics such as inculcating reading habits in children. She also spoke about the expectations that women face while multitasking in their personal and professional lives. While it is viewed as a normal thing for women to do, it becomes a big deal when men do it, she said. “Actresses are becoming a lot more vocal, bolder. They are saying ‘it’s not a big deal!’ We also don’t want to be addressed as anything different,” she added.

Kareena has been in the industry for over two decades and has achieved immense fame and adoration from her fans. However, her children have also become celebrities in their own right, with fans following their every move. Despite the constant attention, the actor and her husband have never hidden anything from the media. Kareena believes in treating everyone equally and earning respect through mutual understanding.