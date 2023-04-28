Bale happy to stay retired despite Wrexham offer

Wales great Gareth Bale has declined a chance to end his retirement from football by turning out for a Wrexham side owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The former Wales captain was offered the opportunity to play for the Welsh club after their promotion to the English Football League last weekend.

McElhenney wrote on Twitter: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Deadpool star Reynolds added: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season” before posting a picture of Bale in a Wrexham shirt and saying: “What if…”

But the 33-year-old Bale, who ended his career in January after leading Wales to the World Cup finals, insisted Friday he had no plans to go back on his decision while speaking at the UK Sport Industry Awards.

Asked if he felt enticed to play football again at Wrexham, Bale replied: “No I don’t think so. I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob.

“I’m sure we’ll have a chat and a joke but I’m quite happy where I am.

“I’m spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I’ve lost so much over the years being committed to football. I’m just enjoying family life and playing some golf.”

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Bale, asked if he missed football, added: “No. I’m enjoying my time away. I started at a young age and felt the time was right.

“We left Wales football in a great place and I’m sure they’re going to still continue to strive and do good things.”

Wrexham play their final game of the season at Torquay on Saturday, where a win will extend their National League points record to 113.