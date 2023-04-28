Naseem Shah breaks world record with impressive bowling

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Naseem Shah broke the world record for most wickets after six One-Day International (ODI) matches as he has already got 20 scalps.

Naseem Shah showed impressive performance against New Zealand in the first ODI in Rawalpindi as he gave only 29 runs in his 10 overs and picked up two wickets.

He broke Matt Henry’s record as the New Zealander bowler had picked up 19 wickets in his first six matches.

In the early stage of his career, Naseem Shah has two fifers already, as he dismissed five players in a match against Netherlands last year and then took took another fifer against New Zealand this year.

Naseem Shah has an average of 12.75 in six matches and has economy rate of 4.65, with strike rate of 16.4.

The young bowler could be very important in Pakistan’s campaign at the 2023 World Cup in India, as he has been swinging the ball in middle overs and has also been difficult to face in the death overs.

It will be his first event in India, but considering his performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup against India, they would not want to face him at home ground too.