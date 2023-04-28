China’s Si Jiahui eyeing snooker world championship final

Chinese snooker sensation Si Jiahui continued his remarkable World Championship debut by surging into an 11-5 semi-final lead over Luca Brecel on Friday.

The 20-year-old needs just six more frames for victory when the match resumes later Friday as he bids to become the youngest finalist at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

He could also become the first debutant world champion since Terry Griffiths back in 1979 and the first Chinese player to win the trophy.

Compatriot Ding Junhui reached the final in 2016 but lost 18-14 to England’s Mark Selby.

Si could face the same opponent in the final as the four-time champion is locked in a tight battle in the other semi-final with Mark Allen of Northern Ireland.

Si, ranked 80 in the world, showed few signs of nerves after resuming with an overnight lead of 5-3.

The qualifier won four of Friday’s first five frames, with a contribution of 122 the best of a quartet of breaks all worth more than 50 points each.

Brecel, who played superbly to defeat seven-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals, could only manage a lone half-century in reply.

Si received a standing ovation from the crowd at the end of the session following contributions of 55 and 71.

A particular feature of Si’s play was his excellent long-distance potting.

“I’ve been coming to the Crucible since 1977 and I’ve enjoyed watching this young player as much as anyone I’ve ever seen here,” said former world champion turned television commentator Dennis Taylor on the BBC.