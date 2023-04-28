Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Stocks rally on the last day of week

Rupee also retaliates against USD in interbank
Rizwan Alam Apr 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the last day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising 117 points or 0.28% during intraday trading.

The market retaliated following reports that Pakistan and the IMF had almost concluded an agreement.

The PSX closing rally pushed the index to 41,580.85.

However, HAEL, PMI, SBL, CSIL, PGLC were among the top decliners.

Read More: Pakistani Rupee halts US Dollar’s advance in interbank

stocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div