Stocks rally on the last day of week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the last day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising 117 points or 0.28% during intraday trading.

The market retaliated following reports that Pakistan and the IMF had almost concluded an agreement.

The PSX closing rally pushed the index to 41,580.85.

However, HAEL, PMI, SBL, CSIL, PGLC were among the top decliners.

