Pakistani Rupee halts US Dollar’s advance in interbank

The Pakistani Rupee on last trading day of the business week bounced back against the American currency in interbank.

The local unit gained 22 paisas against the US Dollar and settled at Rs283.92.

In the open market, the mighty greenback also retreated and fell by a dollar during the trading, however, it settled at Rs289.50.

