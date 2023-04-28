Sargodha: FBR’s Rs80.13m notice to poor daily wager lands him into hospital

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday sent a Rs80.13 million to daily wage who is a tyre fitter named Fazl Shah of Bhaganwala.

Fazl said he was working as a puncture repair shop but FBR sent a tax notice of millions of rupees without any survey.

SAMAA TV reported the laborer was shifted to the hospital due to tension after seeing unbelievable notice.

He said he built a tire puncture shop in Bhaganwala a year ago to make both ends meet and now got FBR notice—that declared him as a tax defaulter for 13 years.

Sargodha further said that he has bank account and no property.

FBR has now summoned the citizen.

FBR officials said that concerned citizen had submitted his tax returns from 2016 to 2022 and now they are investigating the matter.