Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

Pakistan Boxing Federation joins hand with Punjab Sports Board

Punjab Boxing Association will organise events to find talent
Qadir Khawaja Apr 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Abid Boxer addresses a press conference in Lahore.</p>

Abid Boxer addresses a press conference in Lahore.

Punjab Boxing Association joined hands with Punjab Sports Board on Friday, as they decided to organise events of Boxing in Punjab together and promote the sport.

Abid Boxer was elected as the President of Boxing Association, who set the target of organising more and more events to find talent in Boxing.

He said that they would organise the trials for Boxing on 2 May and they would select players on merit only, so that deserving players are selected.

The secretary of Boxing Federation, Sharjeel Butt said that Punjab Open Championship would be held after National Games in Quetta.

They also announced that Rs 0.5 million would be awarded to the gold medal winners of the competition.

The office bearers of Punjab Boxing Association also thanked Sports Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Wahab Riaz for his support.

boxing

punjab boxing association

punjab sports board

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div