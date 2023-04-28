Pakistan Boxing Federation joins hand with Punjab Sports Board

Punjab Boxing Association joined hands with Punjab Sports Board on Friday, as they decided to organise events of Boxing in Punjab together and promote the sport.

Abid Boxer was elected as the President of Boxing Association, who set the target of organising more and more events to find talent in Boxing.

He said that they would organise the trials for Boxing on 2 May and they would select players on merit only, so that deserving players are selected.

The secretary of Boxing Federation, Sharjeel Butt said that Punjab Open Championship would be held after National Games in Quetta.

They also announced that Rs 0.5 million would be awarded to the gold medal winners of the competition.

The office bearers of Punjab Boxing Association also thanked Sports Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Wahab Riaz for his support.