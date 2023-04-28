Forces repel Lakki Marwat terror attack: 3 solders martyred, 7 terrorists killed

Inter Services Public Relations Director General in a statement issued said that three terrorist attacks were successfully repelled in Lakki Marwat last night in which four terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by security forces.

The statement reads a terrorist blew himself up in Lakki Marwat while three more terrorists killed in two separate operations in the same city.

Pakistan Army said terrorist commander was also killed in an encounter with forces.

Fallen heroes

Defending motherland, Naib Subaidar Taj Mir, Havaldar Zakir Ahmad and sepoi Abid Hussain embraced martyrdom.

ISPR director general said operation has been going on to eliminate other terrorists present in the area.

A powerful blast occurred in Lakki Marwat Post Graduate College and subsequently law enforcement agencies have encircled the building.